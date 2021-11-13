PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Achieves $4.42 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $18.27 or 0.00028777 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $4.42 billion and approximately $191.74 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00052327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00225485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00087169 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 241,815,058 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

