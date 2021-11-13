Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $308.64 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,548 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $308,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $175.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,668 shares of company stock worth $31,768,719 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.