Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $334.31 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120,590 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.42% of FedEx worth $334,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $253.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.41. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

