Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $232,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of TSM opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

