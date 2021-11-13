Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 77,957 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,584,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77,957 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $272,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $184.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average of $166.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $186.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.12.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

