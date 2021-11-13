Park National Corp OH Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $29,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $203.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

