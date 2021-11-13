Park National Corp OH Has $14.56 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

ADP stock opened at $230.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

