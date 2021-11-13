Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $271,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

NYSE:USB opened at $60.50 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

