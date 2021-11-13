Park National Corp OH Sells 3,182 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $2,039,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 639,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,492,000 after buying an additional 87,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after buying an additional 564,338 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $7,307,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

WM opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

