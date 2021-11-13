Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Shares of PH opened at $334.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.07 and a 200-day moving average of $301.68. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

