Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 75,538 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Patriot Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGOL)

Patriot Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resource properties. Its property holdings include the Vernal, Windy Peak, and Rainbow Mountain projects. The company was founded by Trevor B. Newton on November 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

