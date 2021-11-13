Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Sells $4,571,542.17 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $268.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 169.82 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

