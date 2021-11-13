PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $300.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. PayPal has a one year low of $183.54 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $244.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.