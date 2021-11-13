Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. Wolfe Research now has a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. Paysafe traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 1906204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSFE. Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $73,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

