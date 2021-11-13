PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

PDSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

