PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $17.85.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
