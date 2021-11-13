Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

BTU stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

