Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

HFD stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Halfords Group has a 1-year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 310.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 358.78. The firm has a market cap of £647.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.