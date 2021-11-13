Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.37% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MANO stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 298.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 263.21. Manolete Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 131.55 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The firm has a market cap of £128.53 million and a P/E ratio of 22.69.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

