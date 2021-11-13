Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.66% from the stock’s previous close.

TCAP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

TCAP opened at GBX 141.26 ($1.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 135.12 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.09. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86.

In other news, insider Nicolas Breteau bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Also, insider Kath Cates bought 10,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41). Insiders bought 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,975 over the last 90 days.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

