Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

BME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 584 ($7.63).

LON:BME opened at GBX 599.40 ($7.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The firm has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 587.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 570.19.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

