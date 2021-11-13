Penta Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $72,491.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Penta has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00052900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00225904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004136 BTC.

About Penta

Penta is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

