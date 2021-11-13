Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Acquires $32,800.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PEBO stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $652.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 79,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

