Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Acquires $32,800.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PEBO stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $652.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39.
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 79,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
About Peoples Bancorp
Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.