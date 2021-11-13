Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 684,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $728.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.