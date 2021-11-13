Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) PT Lowered to $55.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of PRGO opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 855.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 42,936 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 386,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

