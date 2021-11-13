Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEYUF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.36.

PEYUF opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

