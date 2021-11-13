Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) vs. Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Financial Review

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phunware and Vivint Smart Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.00 million 34.47 -$22.20 million ($0.62) -6.60 Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.62 -$595.20 million ($2.29) -4.26

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 13.07, indicating that its share price is 1,207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -429.56% -560.65% -75.52% Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Phunware and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75

Phunware currently has a consensus price target of $1.88, indicating a potential downside of 54.16%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 92.11%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Phunware.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Phunware on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

