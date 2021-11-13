Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,422 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 57,381 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $101.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $103.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

