Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

NYSE PNW opened at $66.10 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

