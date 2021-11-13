Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Western Financial in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYFW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.83. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,706 shares of company stock worth $758,612 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

