Piper Sandler Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $115.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

NVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Nevro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.38.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

