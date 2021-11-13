Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

NYSE:PRA opened at $24.98 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is -29.85%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

