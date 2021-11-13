Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aptinyx Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

APTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

APTX opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

