Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.14 million.

PLNT opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.07.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Planet Fitness stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Planet Fitness worth $173,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

