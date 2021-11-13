Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $102.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

PLXS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 70,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,295. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.44.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,535 shares of company stock valued at $969,549. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

