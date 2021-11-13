PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Issues Earnings Results

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. PLx Pharma’s revenue was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of PLXP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.28. 536,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,434. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 21,810.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 82,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 84.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

