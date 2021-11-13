PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,074. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46.

In related news, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $117,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $895,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,348 shares of company stock worth $5,659,891 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

