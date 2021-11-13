Polis Price Hits $0.41 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polis has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $211,290.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.00304746 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008058 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.02 or 0.00768504 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

