Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Cut to C$46.50

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

PBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

TSE:PBL opened at C$41.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.44. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$23.75 and a 52-week high of C$67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$113.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current year.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.