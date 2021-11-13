Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Raised to C$66.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$46.50 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday.

TSE PBL opened at C$41.79 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$23.75 and a 1 year high of C$67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.59.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$113.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

