Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Down 21.1%

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) fell 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$40.00 and last traded at C$40.44. 97,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 29,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$47.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$113.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.