Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,594 ($20.83).

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,492 ($19.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,364.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,716.28. The firm has a market cap of £7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

