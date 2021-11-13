PolypuX Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $47,166.58 and approximately $3,318.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00072289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00074251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,204.06 or 1.00547638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.97 or 0.07142715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

