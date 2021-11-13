Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Popular stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12. Popular has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $85.59.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,638 shares of company stock worth $5,534,452. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 25.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter worth $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter worth $2,190,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

