Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.73. 8,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,323. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

