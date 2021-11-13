Portion (PRT) Market Cap Tops $4.59 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $4.59 million and $60,182.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Portion has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00227749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00088400 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,560,371 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

