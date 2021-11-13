Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC cut Power Co. of Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.25.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

TSE POW opened at C$42.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.45. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$28.11 and a one year high of C$44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 130.01 and a quick ratio of 110.62.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.