Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

DTIL traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 487,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,407. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $586.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.54. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTIL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision BioSciences stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

