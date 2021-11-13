Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRLD traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 256,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,033 shares of company stock worth $2,060,955. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRLD. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

