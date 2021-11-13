President Energy (LON:PPC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Shares of President Energy Plc (LON:PPC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.04 ($0.03). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.03), with a volume of 4,968,887 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £39.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.03.

President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

