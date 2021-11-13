Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 13,663 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $67,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.